When oil goes negative: How did it happen, what it means for Indian economy

The price of US-produced West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude turned negative for the first time in history on Tuesday, meaning mean that oil producers are paying buyers to take the commodity off their hands. Here is why prices declined and how India will be impacted.

Why prices dropped?

The price dropped in futures trade of crude: where buyer seals a deal to buy crude at a stated price at a particular time. A major reason was the move by traders to offload their holdings to avoid having to take a fresh delivery and incur storage costs, as May futures contracts were due to expire on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, WTI prices was seen at $0.10 a barrel at one point recovering from the Monday’s crash to as low as minus $37.63 a barrel. The benchmark price for American oil was over $50 a barrel before the outbreak and the current fall is mostly owing to the fall in global demand by one-third. Following the lockdown in the US, the lower use of energy by people led to the current demand drop.

Following the excess supply of in the market, prices started falling and storage capacities started sunning out. At Cushing, Oklahoma, a key storage hub, stockpiles have jumped close to 50 per cent to 55 million barrels' since February, while the storage capacity was around 75 million barrels.

What steps have been taken for increasing demand?

A deal was reached by oil producers including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia, the US and G20 countries to collectively slash global output by an unprecedented 10 million barrels a day, or about 10 per cent. However, the current negative price indicates that this was too little to address the concerns as demand dropped by 30 million barrels a day. This means there is more oil in the world than it requires.

Will a drop in WTI price impact India?

is the benchmark for rest of the world. Nearly two-third of the world’s oil demand is for Brent, a low-density sweet crude. According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), the Indian basket of represents a derived basket comprising of sour grade (Oman and Dubai average) and sweet grade (Brent) of processed in Indian refineries in the ratio of 75.50 : 24.50. WTI price may have some impact on Brent prices in the long run.

What is the difference between Brent and WTI crude?

Brent is a low-density crude with low sulphur content (sweet) and hence it is ideal for refining purpose. It is extracted from the North Sea. On the other hand, WTI is extracted from land-locked regions in the US and is light in nature.

Brent prices are dependent on OPEC and its decision to increase or decrease oil supplies. On the other hand, WTI is dependent on the production in the US.