Business Standard

Airport slots for next season to be based on this season's usage: Govt

Usage of slots for more than 80 per cent of time in the previous winter season decides whether an airline would get the same slot again in the current winter season

Topics
airlines | DGCA | Domestic airlines

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Airlines

Airlines will be able to secure airport slots in India for the next season only when they are able to use them for more than 80 per cent of time during the current season, the civil aviation ministry said on Thursday in its proposed change to guidelines.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 21:19 IST

