Airtel Africa reports $57 mn profit, falling 53% in constant currency terms

Airtel Africa, an arm of India’s Bharti Airtel, on Friday posted profit after tax of $57 million for the quarter ended June 30, driven mainly by higher data consumption and usage of mobile wallet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the company’s profit was 53.6 per cent lower in constant currency terms than the corresponding period last year, when it had reported a profit after tax of $132 million in the same period, last year.

Constant currency eliminates the effect of fluctuations in financial statements. Airtel Africa’s net debt stands at $3,425 million.

The company’s revenue grew in constant currency terms across all key business segments: voice revenue was up by 2.2 per cent, data by 35.7 per cent and mobile money by 26.3 per cent.





The company's revenues rose 7 per cent to $851 million in the quarter as against $796 million in April-June quarter previous year.

has presence in 14 countries, primarily in East, Central and West Africa.

“We focused on expanding and maintaining our network to ensure it could cope with increasing demand, we kept our distribution up and running by increasing the penetration of digital recharges and stock levels, and we expanded our home broadband solutions to ensure customers could work and access entertainment remotely," said Raghunath Mandava, chief executive officer, on the trading update.