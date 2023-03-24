Airtel India adds 235 cities to 5G network, service available in 500

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio Cloud-linked laptops likely to cost less than Rs 10,000
Reliance Jio to start beta trial of 5G services in 4 cities on Wednesday
Q2 results: Reliance Jio logs 26.9% jump in net profit as Arpu rises
Jio most consistent, Vi best 4G network for gaming in India, says report
Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities as a New Year's tribute to users
-
Airtel said on Friday its 5G service is now available in 500 India cities, making the announcement as rival Reliance Jio serves 406 places .
Airtel said it recently added 235 cities to the 5G Plus service, after announcing earlier this week it had covered 265 places.
"We have already covered 500 cities and are adding 30 to 40 cities every single day. By September of 2023, we expect to expand our 5G footprint to all of urban India," said Randeep Sekhon, chief technology officer at Bharti Airtel.
Customers will now be able to experience "ultrafast, reliable and secure" 5G services as the company removes the cap on data usage for all existing plans, it said.
Airtel’s 5G service is available in every major Indian city: from Jammu in the north to Kanyakumari in the south, the company said.
Last month, Bharti Airtel launched its 5G services in all states in the north-east region.
The company said its 5G service will have at least 20 times higher speed, coupled with a "brilliant voice experience" and "super-fast call" connection. It also stresses the Airtel 5G Plus network is also kinder on the environment because of its special power reduction solution.
For the easy transition of users from 4G to 5G, Airtel has turned all the current Airtel 4G SIMS to be 5G compatible. This means users do not have to buy a separate SIM to access high-speed data.
The mode of user expansion is also different for both telecom operators. Jio usually sends out invites to users on the My Jio app. The company has also launched a special 5G welcome offer for all its users giving unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds, at no additional fee.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 13:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU