Airtel India adds 235 cities to 5G network, service available in 500

said on Friday its 5G service is now available in 500 India cities, making the announcement as rival serves 406 places .

said it recently added 235 cities to the 5G Plus service, after announcing earlier this week it had covered 265 places.

"We have already covered 500 cities and are adding 30 to 40 cities every single day. By September of 2023, we expect to expand our 5G footprint to all of urban India," said Randeep Sekhon, chief technology officer at Bharti .

Customers will now be able to experience "ultrafast, reliable and secure" 5G services as the company removes the cap on data usage for all existing plans, it said.

Airtel’s 5G service is available in every major Indian city: from Jammu in the north to Kanyakumari in the south, the company said.

Last month, Bharti Airtel launched its 5G services in all states in the north-east region.

The company said its 5G service will have at least 20 times higher speed, coupled with a "brilliant voice experience" and "super-fast call" connection. It also stresses the Airtel 5G Plus network is also kinder on the environment because of its special power reduction solution.

For the easy transition of users from 4G to 5G, Airtel has turned all the current Airtel 4G SIMS to be 5G compatible. This means users do not have to buy a separate SIM to access high-speed data.

The mode of user expansion is also different for both telecom operators. Jio usually sends out invites to users on the My Jio app. The company has also launched a special 5G welcome offer for all its users giving unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds, at no additional fee.