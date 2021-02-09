Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea queue up to participate in 4G spectrum auction

-
ALSO READ
Telecom stocks rally; Vodafone Idea surges 17%, Bharti Airtel up 2%
Vodafone, Idea converge into Vi in branding exercise amid telecom war
Bharti Airtel rings louder than Reliance Jio in net subscriber additions
Jio adds 3.5 million customers in July, Voda Idea loses 3.7 million: Trai
Telecom shares under pressure; Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea slip over 6%
-
Putting speculations to rest, all three private telecom operators – Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio – submitted their applications for participation in the upcoming auction of airwaves by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). It is learnt that the three companies waited till the last day, Tuesday, to submit their application. This development paves the way for an assured tripartite contest, in the auction, for buying the spectrum.
In the past, all the three telcos had expressed their reservation in purchasing the spectrum or participating in the auctions, over financial issues.
However, the reservation was more on the high price of 5G spectrum, which hasn’t made the cut in the upcoming tender. According to Bharti Airtel Chief Executive Gopal Vittal, the 5G ecosystem is yet to develop here and the prices are very high and the company can’t afford it.
Both Vodafone Idea and Jio have also submitted their applications with the telecom department, which will now take about a fortnight to evaluate the entries. MSTC has been selected to handle the spectrum auction.
The public sector enterprise executed coal auctions in early 2015. They were held after the Supreme Court cancelled allocation of coal mines in September 2014. MSTC is also holding auctions for various central and state government departments.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU