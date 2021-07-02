Airtel launches all-in-one plan for mobile, broadband, DTH services

-
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday launched a new all-in-one bundle plan 'Airtel Black' including DTH, postpaid and fiber with a single bill facility.
There are four new fixed-bundle plans under the 'Airtel Black' banner priced from Rs 998 per month to Rs 2,099 per month.
The Rs 2,099 per month all-in-one plan offers 3 mobile connections, 1 fiber connection and 1 DTH connection. The Rs 1,598 per month plan offers 2 mobile connections and 1 fiber connection.
The Rs 1,349 per month plan offers 3 mobile connections and 1 DTH connection and lastly the Rs 998 per month plan provides 2 mobile connections and 1 DTH connection.
Under this new service, Airtel will also allow customers to customise their plans. The plans have gone live as of now and can be accessed through the Airtel app by following the given steps or by visiting the 'Airtel Black' microsite.
The telco said it will provide dedicated relationship managers with a 60-seconds call pickup facility.
"All of this comes with zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life," Airtel said in a statement.
This new Airtel Black plan appears to be quite similar to the One Airtel service offered by the company.
Shashwat Sharma, Director Marketing and Communications, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel Black is another step in our obsession for solving our customer problems at Airtel. As an integrated operator, Airtel is uniquely positioned to deliver an exceptional experience on all home services Fiber, DTH and Mobile, to our customers. And Airtel Black is focussed on doing just that.”
