Airtel 'very strong' and 'battle hardened' after crises: Sunil Mittal

is over its crises to be "very, very strong", said Bharti group chairman at a virtual summit on Thursday, referring to India’s second largest mobile service company he leads.

Mittal is building a portfolio of digital services, data centres, cloud, and security systems for individual consumers and enterprises. After telecom like Airtel lost out on SMS revenue with the advent of WhatsApp, Mittal is hoping to bring value added services for customers.

“Today Airtel’s balance sheet is healthy. Its strong. And we are now down to two and half players for a country of the size of India. The company has become very, very strong and battle-hardened now,” Mittal said at the summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

“Our digital revenue should become meaningful in their own right to over a billion dollars in the next few years.”

Mittal recounted the company’s existential challenge in 2002, after the Supreme Court’s adjusted gross revenue verdict, regulatory challenges and competition with rivals over the last two decades.

“I wish we had lost this (AGR) case in 2005, just because we won the case you never paid the money and finally when we lost in Supreme Court, it came back to haunt us. So it was backbreaking,” Mittal said.

The government has computed Airtel’s AGR dues at over Rs 43,000 crore.

While Vodafone Idea has struggled to raise funds, Mittal said Airtel has been able to raise around $ 18 billion in the last 30-34 months through a rights issue and stake sales in tower businesses.

Mittal also spoke on organizational culture and suggested that must strengthen and nourish their own work cultures and avoid a mix and match.

“You must have a culture that works. When you mix and match it and when you strap culture from outside it does not work,” Mittal said. Citing the example of Vodafone Idea merger, Mittal said you had different work cultures coming together: Vodafone with its open MNC culture and Idea with its Indian culture focused on financial results.

Mittal said the merged entity could have become a fabulous combination of two large and could have continued to retain the number one rank. “But it just did not work,” Mittal said.