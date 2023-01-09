JUST IN
Ajmera Realty records Rs 694 crore sales in first nine months of FY23
TCS Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 10,846 crore, revenue up 19%
Zerodha profit surges 86% to Rs 2,094 crore in FY22; revenue up 82%
TCS reports 11% net profit jump in Q3, announces dividend of Rs 75 a share
Paytm reports Rs 3.46 trn in GMV for Q3 FY23, a robust 38% growth
Macrotech Q3 sales bookings up 16% at Rs 3,035 cr; pre-sales rise 62%
D-Mart owner Avenue Supermarts' Q3 revenue rises 24.7% to Rs 11,305 cr
Auto-tech firm CarDekho Group narrows loss to Rs 246 crore in FY22
Swiggy's losses jump 2X to Rs 3,629 cr in FY22; more layoffs expected
Oyo Hotels reports net loss of Rs 333 cr in Q2; revenue increases 24%
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Lenders begin voting to hold second auction for Reliance Capital assets
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ajmera Realty records Rs 694 crore sales in first nine months of FY23

The sold area also included a recently launched project at Juhu which clocked sales of over 10 per cent of the sales potential on receipt RERA registration during the quarter

Topics
Ajmera Group | Real Estate  | sales

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Real estate
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Ajmera Realty has witnessed a growth of 124 per cent on a year-on-year basis (YoY) in sales value worth Rs 694 crores. It also recorded a rise of 42 per cent in its collection worth Rs 429 crores in the first nine months of the financial year 2023.

In the first nine months of FY23, the company surpassed the total annual sales by 1.6 times as compared to last year as it recorded a total annual sales of Rs 694 crores as against Rs 431 crores in FY22.

The realty firm has also witnessed a quarterly growth of 19 per cent on sales which was worth Rs 128 crores in the third quarter that ended in December as against Rs 108 crores in the same quarter, last year.

During the third quarter, the carpet area sold was 63,595 sq ft as compared to 62,285 sq ft in the same period last year. The sold area also included a recently launched project at Juhu which clocked sales of over 10 per cent of the sales potential on receipt RERA registration during the quarter, the company said in a release.

This incremental value is a translation of sales velocity witnessed primarily across newly launched projects in Mumbai during the period, the company said. It has also expressed confidence in its ability to maintain the healthy pre-sales growth momentum which will further propel an increase in its market share.

Commenting on the operational performance for Q3 FY23, Dhaval Ajmera, director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India said, “We are pleased to report that the Company has achieved strong results over the past three quarters of FY23 and our sales have registered an exponential growth of 124 per cent in value and collection increased by 42 per cent on YoY basis for 9M FY23.”

He said that the Indian real estate market has been immune to market volatility and has been the most preferred asset class for investors irrespective of many ups and downs.

A promising economic outlook will continue to encourage first time homebuyers and residential real estate is poised for strong growth and the market will ride on factors such as innovation, digitization and customer experience, he added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ajmera Group

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 23:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.