CAPA summit: Airlines fly into crew, aircraft shortages as demand soars
Business Standard

Akasa Air will continue to focus on connecting metro, non-metro cities: CEO

The airline is already considering placing another aircraft order

Topics
Akasa Air | Civil Aviation | Vinay Dubey

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube
Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air

Akasa Air’s will continue to focus on connecting metro and non-metro cities in the next one to two years, its founder and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube said on Monday. The airline will start operating international flights before December, he added.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 20:27 IST

`
