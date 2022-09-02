JUST IN
Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden prepares to step down next year: Reports
Adani utility firm eclipses India giants in value with a rise of 125%
Nissan eager to leverage US tax credit on electric vehicles: Report
GMR Group to divest entire 40% stake in Philippines' Cebu airport
After decades of closure, ITC readies Nedou's hotel for launch in Srinagar
Google to extend third party billing to developers in India, other nations
Adani Group responds to NDTV's letter, terms it as "misconceived''
Starbucks Corp names former Reckitt head Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO
Micron to invest $15 bn by 2030 on semiconductor plant in Idaho's Boise
CPPIB, Petronas, Arcelormittal among 13 to bid for NTPC's green energy unit
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden prepares to step down next year: Reports
Business Standard

Akasa, IndiGo slash fares as competition heats up in domestic market

Prices lower by 20-25% on Akasa Air's three routes, discounts being offered even for close-in travel

Topics
Akasa Air | Airfare | Indian airlines

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Akasa Air
The fare war comes in a low travel season and with the government lifting the cap and ceiling on airfares from August end | Photo Courtesy: Akasa Air

Newly launched Akasa Air is locked in a fare war with rivals as it looks to fill up flights. Akasa Air, which launched flights on August 7, operates flights on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-Kochi routes.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 14:10 IST

`
.