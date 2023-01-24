Alcohol should be served in a 'reasonable, safe manner': AI to cabin crew

has issued dos and don'ts for its cabin crew members on how to handle the passengers while serving .

"Service of alcoholic beverages must be carried out in a reasonable and safe manner. This includes tactfully refusing to (further) serve a guest alcohol," the airline added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on January 20 fined Rs 30 lakh for violating rules while handling an unruly incident on its New York-Delhi flight on November 26, when ex-Wells Fargo vice-president Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

" empowers its cabin crew to deny boarding/refuse service of liquor or remove any unconsumed where a guest is consuming their own and where there are reasonable grounds to believe that guests faculties are impaired by to an extent that will present a hazard to the aircraft, to persons on board (crew or guests) or to the guest themselves," the airline said in a notice to cabin crew on January 19.

Cabin crew observations of the quantity, rate and type of alcohol consumed by a guest can help in the assessment of whether that person is unduly intoxicated, it added.

The National Restaurants Association (USA) Traffic Light system must be used to recognize and manage possible intoxication, it mentioned.

If the passenger is "sociable, relaxed, comfortable or happy", he or she is in the green zone and the cabin crew can continue to serve alcohol, it said. However, even in green zones, "it is recommended to offer food to slow intoxication", it mentioned.

If the passenger is exhibiting reduced inhibitions, impaired judgement, using foul language, arguing, etc, then he or she is in the yellow zone and the cabin crew should immediately notify the cabin supervisor and stop serving alcohol "as applicable to the situation".

If the passenger is exhibiting behaviour such as moving in slow motion, making irrational statements, losing train of thought or walking awkwardly, etc, then he or she is in the red zone and he or she must not be served alcohol.

"When dealing with a guest who appears to be intoxicated, it is recommended to be tactful and as discreet as possible. It is important to notify the cabin supervisor and pilot in command if a guest appears to be intoxicated or drinks from their own supply of alcohol. If the guest refuses to comply with crew member requests, the cabin crew should follow the handling of unruly guest procedures," the notice mentioned.