All the distractions of 2019 are behind us: Cognizant's Brian Humphries

After undergoing leadership transition and portfolio restructuring last year, Cognizant is optimistic about its growth prospects in 2020. While the company plans to add 20,000 graduates, it is focusing on high-growth areas such as digital technologies and the international market.

Brian Humphries, CEO of the Nasdaq-listed IT services firm, told Debasis Mohapatra that the firm didn’t face any client-specific issue. Edited excerpts: Cognizant has once again given a conservative outlook for 2020 with a revenue growth guidance of 2-4%. Why such pessimism? We are ...