Allianz, Dunzo tie up to offer insurance to 20,000 delivery partners

delivery and have joined hands to provide to the former’s national network of delivery partners. Through this initiative, Alliance Brokers is providing insurance protection to almost 20,000 delivery partners, insured on a daily basis, while they are active on the platform.

In case there is an accident, the policy offers a benefit of Rs 5 lakh to cover children’s education, and reimburse business losses and hospitalisation expenses etc. There is also an OPD (Outpatient Department) component, under which delivery partners get compensated even in cases where hospitalisation is not required and the accident can be treated through OPD consultation and medication.

Speaking on the partnership, Ankit Shah, AVP, City and Supply Operations, said, “We are a people-first organisation and partner welfare has always been a priority for us. Delivery partners are an integral part of Dunzo’s growth. The partnership with Alliance Insurance Brokers is a natural progression to support delivery partners in their times of need.”

Dunzo’s delivery partners receive coverage for the loss of income when they are hospitalized, as a result of Covid. They get insurance benefits based on the number of days they are hospitalized.

has sponsored the entire premium for their delivery partners and Alliance Insurance Brokers ensures a smooth end to end insurance process. There is an insurance cover for death, along with Hospicash/Loss of Income, OPD, Child Education and Accidental Hospitalization expenses.