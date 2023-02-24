JUST IN
Adani Power promised to supply power in reduced price to Bangladesh: Report
Explained: Why is white the most preferred car colour in India?
No link between use of ranitidine and cancer risk: Nature study
No plans to shut down WhiteHat Jr, merely optimising it: Byju's
Tata team arrives for inspection after BEST took 400 CNG buses off road
Disney-Star, Sony, Zee agree to switch on cable signals after standoff
NSE removes Zee Entertainment from F&O segment post insolvency fallout
Asset reconstruction companies set to grow 10% this fiscal: Report
EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 award goes to Sajjan Jindal
Google disobeying CCI orders blatantly: Digital start-up thinktank
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Siemens scaling new heights on strong performance, govt's thrust on infra
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Alstom, Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives in race for Vande Bharat tender

The technical bids were opened on Thursday and financial bids are expected to be invited soon

Topics
Alstom | Vande bharat | Vande Bharat train

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Train 18

French rolling stock major Alstom and Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives participated in the bidding process to make 100 aluminium Vande Bharat train sets. According to industry experts, the cost of building 100 aluminium Vande Bharat trains is likely to be around Rs 30,000 crore.These will be the first aluminium train sets to be used by the Indian Railways.

The technical bids were opened on Thursday and financial bids are expected to be invited soon. “This will usher in a new era of travel in India with lighter and more energy efficient aluminium trains will be coming. Pune metro and Gurgaon light rail have used aluminium but this is for the first time that Indian Railways will be using it,” said Sudhanshu Mani, former general manager of Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The government plans to launch at least 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023. Indian Railways had seen its highest capital expenditure of Rs 2.6 trillion in the recent Union budget and a considerable amount is likely to go towards its ambitious target of making 500 Vande Bharat trains.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Alstom

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 08:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.