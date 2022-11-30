JUST IN
Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV following Adani takeover
Airbus developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for zero emission plain
Alstom, Medha, Siemens in race for Rs 26,000-crore Vande Bharat order
Discoms' dues to gencos down by Rs 24,000 crore on back of loan scheme
Dharmaj Crop IPO subscribed 36 times; promising start for Uniparts
NDTV shares continue to rally for the fifth day, surge nearly 25%
Committee of creditors may ask Reliance Capital bidders for better offers
Fintech lenders align business model with RBI's digital lending norms
Telcos to stop 5G services in high-frequency bands in and around airports
Air India group most frequent flyer on 7 of 10 busiest domestic routes
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Discoms' dues to gencos down by Rs 24,000 crore on back of loan scheme
Business Standard

Alstom, Medha, Siemens in race for Rs 26,000-crore Vande Bharat order

At least 4 of the five bidders have formed JVs for the Rs 26,000-crore order

Topics
Alstom | Medha | Siemens

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Vande Bharat Express
So far, five pairs of Vande Bharat trains have been introduced in a span of months

Alstom India, Medha Servo, Titagarh Wagons, and Siemens are among the five bidders for a Rs 26,000-crore order by the Indian Railways to manufacture 200 lightweight Vande Bharat trains, Business Standard has learnt. Russia’s Transmashholding (TMH) is the fifth bidder.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Alstom

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 21:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.