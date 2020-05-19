Alstom rolls out first locomotive from Madhepura facility in Bihar

Five years after an initial contract was signed with the French major, Alstom, the largest foreign direct investment in the is finally on track. The first locomotive out of Alstom's Madhepura Electric Loco Factory in Bihar started its operations on Sunday.

The locomotives from the flagship Make in India project will be put to service on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). "These locomotives are high-powered ones that are designed only for dedicated freight corridors. Currently, parts of EDFC are operational and hence this locomotive will be deployed there," said an official close to the development. Alstom's WAG12 electric locomotives are designed to run at a maximum speed of 120 kmph, while hauling 6000 tonnes of weight.

The locomotive was attached to a long-haul freight train consisting of 118 wagons, which travelled from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction to Barwadih via Dehri-on-Sone, Garhwa Road on Sunday, said a railway official. In 2015, the railways had signed a euro 3.5 billion deal, including the supply of 800, 12000 horse power electric double-section locomotives with The deal is seen as the largest foreign direct investment in the railway sector so far. The Madhepura facility is a joint-venture between Alstom, which has a 74 per cent stake, and the with the remaining 26 per cent.

On April 10, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the new locomotives from India's Madhepura facility in Bihar. However, the handing over of the locomotives for rail operations was delayed as it was initially not able to clear the oscillation trials. The WAG-12 locomotive variant, called WAG-12B, was approved by the later. According to the contract, the first 5 locomotives were to be imported, while the remaining 795 were to be manufactured as part of the "Make in India" initiative.

The company was expected to supply the first 5 locomotives in 2019, 35 in 2020, 60 in 2021 and 100 every year thereafter till the order was completed. About 90 per cent of the components for the project are being sourced locally, making Madhepura one of the flagship "Make in India" projects. The locomotives from the Madhepura facility will be vital for the Indian Railways' plan to go for 100 per cent electrification in the near future.

is already working on several projects of the dedicated freight corridors. In 2015, Alstom won an order of Euro 200 million from the Indian Railways for electrification, signalling and telecommunication systems for a 343 kilometre stretch of the eastern portion of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) from Khurja to Bhaupur.

As a part of the contract, Alstom will also build sub-stations and provide the control centre. The control centre, situated at Allahabad, is one of the largest operations control centre in the world. The DFC is designed to not just enable safer and timely movement of freight across the country, but will also reduce the traffic on the corridor for passenger trains. According to Alstom, the technological solutions offered by the company will help the Indian Railways regain the lost market share for freight transport and will also provide additional capacity.

TIMELINE

January 2014: Cabinet clears the project

November 2015: Contract awarded to Alstom

December 2015: Letter of award issued

April 2018: Modi dedicates it to the nation

May 2020: First made in India Locomotive Manufactured in Madhepura put into operation