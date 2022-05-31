Alternative data insights startup Synaptic raises $20 mn from Valor

Synaptic, a leading alternative data insights start-up, said it has raised $20 million in Series B round led by Valor Equity Partners. Synaptic combines machine learning, and finance to bring sophisticated alternative data insights to decision-makers.

With the funding, Synaptic will continue to invest in product innovations, double down on its data science capabilities, partnerships with data vendors, and expand its go-to-market teams in key global financial hubs.

“We will continue extending and strengthening access to our solutions for decision-makers and alternative data providers,” said Rohit Razdan, co-founder, of Synaptic. “Research and data is over $100 billion industry that has just begun using alternative data. We want to be the partner of choice for any organization that wants to leverage alternative datasets.”

Synaptic is used by leading venture capital and private equity firms, Hedge Funds, and Asset Managers globally with combined assets of several hundred billion dollars. Synaptic provides a data and insights platform to investors looking to leverage diverse alternative datasets in sourcing and tracking of interest, market research, and portfolio monitoring.

“The amount of data generated by the world grows exponentially every year and can be valuable in providing accurate, detailed insights across all types of markets. However, the data is raw, unstructured, and constantly shifting, making it difficult for to use it in any meaningful way,” said Anurag Abbott, co-founder, Synaptic. “We are a leader in analyzing billions of data points every day to provide reliable insights to investors and corporations so they can make better decisions. With the Series B funding, we will massively increase our reach and bring our capabilities to more markets and geographies.”

The Synaptic platform brings together well over 100 performance metrics like web and mobile traffic, SEO data, employee data, product reviews, developer activity, search trends, etc, on hundreds of thousands of public and private globally. These are layered with machine learning-powered analytics and an automated insights engine. This allows investors to get personalized insights from their data that would otherwise remain undiscovered.

"Valor has a long history of leveraging alternative data to enhance decision making,” said Antonio Gracias, the founder, CEO and chief investment officer of Valor. “As the world becomes more chaotic, the importance of alternative data only grows. We are excited to support the Synaptic team as they enhance the accessibility and utility of alternative data.”

Synaptic was incubated as the data and analytics team at Vy Capital, a $6 billion AuM global technology investment company. Born out of the Vy team’s frustration with existing tools and processes, Synaptic was spun out as an independent company in 2016. Previously, the company has raised $6 million in seed and Series A from Ribbit Capital, Felicis Ventures, and Vy Capital Management.