Amazon Academy, Sri Chaitanya tie up to help students crack JEE/NEET exams

Academy, the edtech arm of the e-commerce giant, has formed a strategic collaboration with Sri Chaitanya, one of India’s leading educational groups, to introduce full syllabus courses for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants.

The collaboration between the two is aimed at getting students the best of both worlds— Sri Chaitanya’s teaching experience of 35 years and Academy’s high quality content, deep learning analytics and technology backed curriculum design in Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology.

"Our collaboration with Sri Chaitanya is part of our focus on providing high quality, affordable educational content and test preparation services to aspiring students,” said Amol Gurwara, director of education at India. “We are delighted to give students access to experienced faculty from Sri Chaitanya.”

In January this year, Amazon launched Amazon Academy to cater to students preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) for entrance to engineering colleges. The move has enabled it to take on top edtech such as Byju’s, Unacademy, Vedantu and traditional education institutes and tap country’s $180-billion education sector which has gone online to adapt to the new reality.

Gurwara said Amazon Academy will continue to focus on content quality, deep learning analytics and features for both, self-paced as well as instructor led learning. “We look forward to seeing this collaboration add value to our students’ learning experience,” said Gurwara.

As part of this collaboration, teachers from Sri Chaitanya will conduct live online classes on Amazon Academy. They would be covering concepts from basic to advanced level, help clear students’ doubts and prepare students to excel at these engineering and medical entrance exams.

"Technology in education is evolving and this collaboration will help us bring our 35 years of rich teaching experience to aspirants across the country,” said Sushma Boppana, Director of Infinity Learn (Sri Chaitanya group). “Last year we had 20,904 selections in JEE Main, 3,449 in JEE Advanced and 36,547 Ranks. We are confident that with this association with Amazon Academy, we will be able to bring a lot more students closer to their dreams.”

These structured courses from Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEE/ preparatory resources including specially crafted mock tests by subject matter experts, over 17,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice. An expansive question bank that simulates the exam pattern is organised in the form of chapter tests, part tests, mock tests and full tests. Students can also manage exam preparedness at their own pace, while gaining confidence, speed and accuracy. Amazon Academy conducts live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. These tests are designed to mirror the actual test experience helping students understand the nuances of the examination. Students will also benefit from shortcuts, mnemonics, tips and tricks that are made available daily, helping them retain concepts and solve questions effectively.