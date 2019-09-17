No slowdown in online consumer spending in India, say Amazon and Flipkart

Amazon and Walmart, rivals in the US and many other parts of the world, are on the same page in shrugging off slowdown blues in India. In the run-up to its festive sale, Seattle-based Amazon has said there is no slowdown in online consumer spending in India.

Flipkart, majority owned by Walmart and Amazon India’s biggest competition, is also bullish on the country’s e-commerce segment, ruling out any sign of a downturn as it prepares for Big Billion Day. This, after industry experts pointed at a dip in online buying. According to a report by consultancy firm ...