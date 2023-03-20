Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs, says report

.com Inc announced on Monday that it has decided to lay off an additional 9,000 employees, CNBC reported citing a memo sent to staff.

According to media reports, the company said in the memo that lay off will happen in the next few weeks, mostly in Web Services (AWS), advertising, Twitch and PXT (People Experience Technology).

This is on top of the 18,000 role cuts announced in December and January.

Last week, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, following the first mass in the fall, which eliminated more than 11,000 jobs.