Amazon, Carlyle, Brookfield vie for Biyani's Future Supply Chain Solutions

Private-equity players including Canadian pension fund Brookfield and US-based Carlyle, e-commerce platform Amazon, and Japanese giant Nippon Express (which already has 22 per cent) have had preliminary discussion on taking a controlling stake in Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Supply Chain Solutions (FSC). FSC is a third-party supply chain and logistics service provider that offers warehousing facilities also.

According to sources, a listed logistics company is also having a look at the asset. The company has appointed Ambit, an investment banker, to seek a ...