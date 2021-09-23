Amazon creates 110,000 seasonal jobs in India ahead of festive season

-
E-commerce firm Amazon said that it has created more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network, ahead of the festive season. These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chennai, among others.
The majority of these new hires have joined Amazon’s existing network of associates and will support them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customer orders safely and efficiently. New hires also include Customer Service associates, some of whom are part of the Virtual Customer Service model that offers the flexibility to work from the comfort of one’s home.
These new jobs are in addition to the 8,000 job opportunities that Amazon recently announced during its first-ever Career Day in India, earlier this month. The seasonal opportunities are yet another step forward in Amazon India’s commitment to creating 1 million new job opportunities in the country by 2025.
“During the festive season, customers across the country rely on Amazon for a safe, reliable and fast delivery of their shopping orders,” said Akhil Saxena, VP - Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon. “An additional workforce of over 110,000 will help us strengthen our fulfilment, delivery and customer service capabilities, and will be instrumental in driving an exceptional customer experience.
Saxena said the hiring will also support tens of thousands of individuals with livelihood and financial independence.
“With diversity, equity, and inclusion being at the centre of all our people endeavours, we welcome associates from all walks of life to help us deliver a joyful festive season for our customers and sellers across India,” said Saxena.
The company has been working towards creating opportunities for underrepresented cohorts such as people with disabilities, women, military veterans and the LGBTQIA+ community. This year, the seasonal hiring has further strengthened its inclusive workforce by adding 50 per cent more women, close to 60 per cent more persons with disabilities and more than 100 per cent increase in LGBTQAI+ representation, over last year.
“I have recently started working in Amazon’s fulfilment centre where I pack customer orders. I really like the work environment and facilities provided to us,” said Joyasree Samanta, one of the recent seasonal hires at Amazon India. “There is special attention given to health and safety of everyone working in the building. I am happy to be able to support my family.”
In 2021, Amazon India expanded its fulfilment and delivery network and now has more than 60 fulfilment centres across 15 States, Sort Centres in 19 States, more than 1700 Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations, close to 28,000 ‘I Have Space’ partners and thousands of Amazon Flex delivery partners.
Amazon India said it places tremendous value and focus on the well-being and safety of its people across its operations network as everyone faces the challenges associated with Covid-19. Recently, Amazon India announced the completion of close to 3 lakh vaccinations for its associates, employees, and their dependents through vaccination events hosted in partnership with leading healthcare providers across the country.
Rival company Flipkart recently said that this year it is creating direct seasonal employment for more than 115,000 people, of which 15 per cent are women and people with disabilities.
