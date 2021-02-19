Amazon, Directorate General Resettlement sign MoU for hiring ex-servicemen

-
Amazon India signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), to provide ex-service personnel with work opportunities across its growing operations network, in India. With this partnership, Amazon India will continue to create fulfilling alternate career opportunities for ex-service personnel who have served the country.
The association with DGR will further enable Amazon India to mobilise the untapped potential of veterans, giving it access to a greater talent pipeline. They will have access to various work opportunities including a mix of individual contribution and managerial roles across its fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery stations. This collaborative effort further expands Amazon India’s existing military veterans employment programme.
“We, at Amazon, are consistently working towards strengthening diversity, equity and inclusivity in our workforce where unique perspectives are valued and helps us grow,” said Swati Rustagi, HR Director, Amazon India Operations. “Our long-term vision for inclusivity is to develop a balanced workforce and this MoU is a significant step in that direction.”
Gupta said in alignment with Amazon’s global vision of hiring 25,000 military veterans by 2025, the company will continue to hire remarkable talent. The firm would provide them with opportunities to leverage their strengths and capabilities in the future. “We are humbled to work with the DGR and be able to share the workspace with our veterans from the Army, Air force, Navy, and their families.”
Maj Gen M K Sagoch, director-general, DGR, said Amazon India has already laid the groundwork in providing job opportunities to ex-service personnel of the armed forces. “We look forward to working towards a common goal of creating meaningful career opportunities for a wider range of ex-service personnel.”
Amazon already has several military veterans working across functions in its operations network in leadership and managerial roles. These include transportation, customer fulfilment, facilities management, and security operations.
