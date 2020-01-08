Amazon-Future Retail deal: How the tie-up benefits both the firms

The stock of Future Retail (FRL) has been trending up over the last couple of trading sessions, gaining 5 per cent after it announced a partnership with Amazon, which will expand the offline and online presence of both entities. The company also announced that it will raise debt worth $500 million to fund the purchase of infrastructure assets from Future Enterprises (FEL).

Both announcements have been perceived positively by the market. FRL has entered into a long-term agreement with Amazon India, which will help expand the reach of the former’s retail outlets as well as give ...