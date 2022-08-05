Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts today: Check all key details here

India's largest e-commerce major Amazon is back with an exciting sale. The e-commerce platform on Thursday announced the Great Freedom Festival sale. The sale will commence at midnight from August 6, 2022, and remain live until August 10, 2022.

As usual, Amazon Prime members will get an early access of 24 hours. The sale for Prime members will begin at midnight on August 5, 2022. "With sellers offering deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, kitchen, appliances, TVs, groceries, and more, customers can shop from among millions of products across many categories on Amazon.in. During the Great Freedom Festival, customers can look forward to offers from brands like LG, Pampers, LEGO and Tecno, besides many more, with the convenience of shopping from home," the company said.

According to Amazon, "customers shopping during the Great Freedom Festival can save more by getting an extra 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit and credit cards".

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers: Up to 40% discount on mobile phones and accessories Up to 40% discount on Xiaomi smartphones Up to 75% off on electronics Up to 51% discount on baby diapers, wipes Up to 54% discount on furniture

The five-day super sale by Amazon will have discounts on many more products ranging from fashion and lifestyle. The company is likely to add more products in its super sale event. Another exciting offer that Amazon will bring with the Grand Freedom festival sale is that you can exchange products from all categories. Before returning your mobile, laptop or TV, customers should ensure that the same is in working condition and should be intact, that is without any dents or scratches.