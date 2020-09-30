Amazon India creates over 100,000 seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

-
E-commerce major Amazon India on Wednesday said it has created more than one lakh seasonal job opportunities ahead of the festive season across its operations network in the country.
E-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart usually hire thousands of people in temporary delivery and support roles to handle the high volume of orders during sale period.
The new seasonal positions will help elevate its delivery experience and boost the company's fulfilment and delivery capabilities to meet the surge in customer demand this festive season, Amazon India said. The company has also generated tens of thousands of indirect opportunities through its partner networks such as its trucking partners, packaging vendors, ‘I Have Space’ delivery partners, Amazon Flex partners and housekeeping agencies among others, it added.
In May, Amazon India had created close to 70,000 seasonal opportunities across its operational network and customer service centres. “This, along with today’s announcement, is another step forward in Amazon India’s commitment to create one million job opportunities in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network,” it said.
In 2019, Amazon India and rival Flipkart had announced creation of over 140,000 temporary jobs across supply chain, last-mile connectivity and customer support in preparation for their festive sales. A report by RedSeer estimates that 300,000 jobs are expected to be created by various e-commerce and logistics firms in the festive season.
E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity to be able to handle the spike in orders. Festive season sees players holding multiple sale events, timed around Dussehra and Diwali.
