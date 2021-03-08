Now, Amazon's food delivery service available in 62 pin codes in Bengaluru

-
E-commerce giant Amazon has expanded its food delivery service Amazon Food across Bengaluru. The move increases its direct competition with established local players including Tencent-backed Swiggy and Alibaba-backed Zomato.
Amazon Food is now available across 62 pin-codes covering key localities like Whitefield, HSR, Sarjapur, Koramangala, Indiranagar and MG Road. The other such areas include Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Frazer Town, Malleshwaram, Rajajinagar and Vijayanagar. Customers can order food from popular and hygiene certified restaurants and cloud kitchens around them with convenient doorstep delivery.
“With the expansion of Amazon Food in Bengaluru, we continue in our endeavour to offer unmatched convenience and value while being a part of their everyday lives. Amazon,” said Sameer Khetarpal, director for category management, Amazon India. “Food brings some of the city’s top restaurants including national outlets and as well as local favourites which are popular and follow strict delivery and safety protocols.”
Prime members get free delivery on all their orders, while other customers can pay a nominal delivery fee of Rs 19 for their orders from Amazon Food. As a limited period offer, packaging fees are waived off for all customers. They can receive offers from restaurants along with Amazon Pay cashback.
Customers in Bengaluru can choose cuisines and dishes like Indian, Chinese, Italian, biryani, burgers and desserts from over 2,500 restaurants and cloud kitchens that adhere to strict safety protocols. Amazon Food is available for ordering from 7 am to 11 pm every day.
It has partnered with several restaurants and cloud kitchens such as Burger King, Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Chai Point, Freshmenu and Adiga’s.
Amazon made its foray into online food delivery in India last year in May, at a time when the country was still going through the lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Indian food-tech industry is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25-30 per cent to $8 billion by the end of 2022, according to a report by Google and Boston Consulting Group.
