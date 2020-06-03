JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

India IT spending to fall 8% this year due to Covid-19, first fall in 5 yrs
Business Standard

Amazon India expands packaging-free shipping initiative to over 100 cities

Products that are shipped packaging-free include tech accessories, home and home improvement products, shoes, and luggage

Topics
Amazon India | courier service | Packaging

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Amazon
Liquids, fragile items, and personal care products that need additional protection during transportation continue to be shipped with packaging

Amazon India on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its Packaging-Free Shipping (PFS) initiative to more than 100 cities in the country.

PFS is a sustainable packaging solution in which customer orders are shipped in their original packaging without any additional packaging, or significantly reduced packaging, it said in a statement.

Amazon first launched PFS in India in June 2019 in nine cities and within a year, the company said in a statement it has been able to expand this programme to more than 100 cities.

ALSO READ: India IT spending to fall 8% this year due to Covid-19, first fall in 5 yrs

More than 40 per cent of customer orders shipped from the company's Fulfilment centres are now packaging-free or have significantly reduced packaging. With PFS, multiple customer orders are secured and transported in re-usable totes during deliveries, it said.

Products that are shipped packaging-free include tech accessories, home and home improvement products, shoes, and luggage.

Liquids, fragile items, and personal care products that need additional protection during transportation continue to be shipped with packaging.


ALSO READ: US probe into India's digital tax not a move of aggression, says official
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU