Amazon India launches second season of start-up mentoring programme

-
ALSO READ
Smytten raises $6 mn in Series A funding led by Fireside Ventures
Curefoods raises $62 mn from Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Accel, others
What Sequoia's exclusionary act says about India's startup ecosystem
Sequoia Capital India Surge programme has 20 start-ups in sixth version
D2C healthy kitchenware startup The Indus Valley raises $1.1 million
-
Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of the second season of its support programme for Indian start-ups aiming to reach customers around the world.
The Global Selling Propel supports early-stage start-ups in the consumer products space to get into international markets and create global brands. Participating start-ups have a chance to win an equity free grant of $100,000 from Amazon as well as free AWS (Amazon Web Services) credits worth $10,000.
The programme will provide start-ups an opportunity to present their business plans to partner VC firms Accel, DSG Consumer Partners, Fireside Ventures and Sequoia Capital India. Bollywood actor and angel investor Kunal Kapoor is a mentor in the programme.
“The Global Selling Propel Accelerator is designed to provide emerging companies an opportunity to bring their business propositions to life and create globally popular brands from India,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP - India and Emerging Markets, Amazon.
"We saw great interest, ideas and entrepreneurial spirit in the inaugural season of the program, and we are excited to now bring the season 2. It is part of our commitment to make exports easier for businesses of all sizes and enable $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025,” said Agarwal.
As part of the Startup Accelerator, Amazon has constituted a mentorship board consisting of Amazon leaders from India and across the world, VC partners and other industry leaders who will engage with emerging brands and provide them tailored resources, 1:1 mentorship and workshops on the global demand patterns and insights on building successful exports business through e-commerce.
Meghana Narayan, co-founder of Slurrp Farm and a past winner of the programme, explained how she launched children’s diet firm.
“Our focus was to cater to mothers across the world and help them feed their children nutritious food which are easy and quick to make. The Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator last year played a pivotal role in our success, helping us create sustainable business models which helped increase brand’s value proposition and visibility in markets across the world,” said Narayan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU