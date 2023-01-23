JUST IN
Google pauses green card applications from employees amid layoffs
Business Standard

Amazon launches dedicated air cargo service in India to speed up deliveries

Amazon will utilise the complete cargo capacity of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that will be operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines

Topics
Amazon | Apac | company

Shine Jacob  |  Hyderabad 

Amazon Air
Photo: Bloomberg

Amazon India, on Monday, announced the launch of Amazon Air in India to enhance its transportation network and enable faster deliveries to customers in the country.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 12:38 IST

