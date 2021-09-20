Amazon launches largest delivery station in Karnataka before festive season

E-commerce firm India has launched a new Delivery Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Spread across close to 30,000 square feet, the new station will enable to strengthen its last-mile delivery network and ensure faster deliveries across the city of Bengaluru, ahead of the upcoming festive season. This is Amazon’s largest delivery station in the state out of the existing network of 130 owned and partner delivery stations. Investments in Delivery Stations enable seamless and faster last mile deliveries of orders to customers in the region, and create local jobs in the city.

“In line with our vision of making e-commerce a part of everyday life, and transforming how India buys and sells, we have expanded our last mile delivery network in the State and also opened a new large delivery station spread across 30,000 square feet of space in Bengaluru,” said Prakash Rochlani, director, Amazon Logistics. “This expansion will create hundreds of work opportunities for individuals in the city as we continue our long-term investment in infrastructure and technology in the State.”

The company has also invested in the overall growth of the delivery network in the state to enable Amazon to penetrate further into smaller towns across Karnataka like Athani, Kemvavi, Rathihalli and Kinnigoli. The firm also has a strong delivery presence in more than 950 pin codes of the State, with a significant number of customers now being able to get one-day and two-delivery promises. With this expansion, now has more than 130 delivery stations including those operated by its Partners and more than 2600 ‘I Have Space’ partners across the state.

has continued to invest in infrastructure in the state of Karnataka. With the launch of its largest Fulfillment Centre in Bengaluru earlier this week, the company has a total of 5 fulfilment Centres spread across 6.5 million cubic feet to support over 42,000 sellers and sort centres with sortation area of more than 300,000 sq ft.

On Sunday Amazon India, announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in Uttar Pradesh, with the launch of two new Fulfilment Centres (FC) in Lucknow. These newly launched facilities consist of a new FC and a specialized FC for large appliances and furniture in the State’s capital city. With this expansion, Uttar Pradesh will now be home to three Amazon Fulfilment Centres (FC) with a storage capacity of more than 3 million cubic feet--that's nine times over the previous year. This expansion will create thousands of work opportunities for locals in the State and support over 90,000 sellers in catering to the growing customer demand, ahead of the festive season.

These investments are part of Amazon’s plans to increase its pan-India fulfilment storage capacity by close to 40 per cent to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet, in 2021.