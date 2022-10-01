JUST IN
Business Standard

Amazon launches live video and interactive shopping experience in India

Over 2 million customers have walked into their nearest Amazon Easy store and availed assisted shopping on Amazon.in

Topics
Amazon | Amazon India | Amazon Great India Sale

BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

Amazon
The firm has been making efforts to remove barriers to online shopping by offering shopping in vernacular languages

E-commerce firm Amazon said it has launched Amazon Live in India. It is a unique live shopping program where customers can directly interact with content creators who showcase products, answer customer questions in real-time, run polls, and offer limited-duration deals. With Amazon Live, Amazon India will run 15 live streams every day from 10 am to 1 am. Over 150 content creators are live streaming during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival.

"Through Amazon Live, Amazon India aims to connect the influencers with customers at scale, enabling them to make informed purchases," said Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Amazon India.

The firm has been making efforts to remove barriers to online shopping by offering shopping in vernacular languages. Now tens of millions of customers shop on Amazon India in Indian languages. More than 70 per cent of customers who shop on Amazon in regional languages are from tier 2 and below cities. For example, 20 per cent of customers shopping on Amazon.in from states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana prefer to shop using the Hindi language shopping experience.

In addition, over 2 million customers have walked into their nearest Amazon Easy store and availed assisted shopping on Amazon.in. This includes over 1 million new to Amazon customers in 2022 from across the country.

"Our aim with regional language shopping experience and Amazon Easy assisted shopping service is to make e-commerce accessible, relevant, and convenient for customers," said Thota. "Today, over 90 per cent of our customers and more than 86 per cent of our new customers are from tier 2, 3 cities and towns.

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 00:24 IST

