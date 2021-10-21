Amazon moves Supreme Court against Future Group shareholders' meet

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court stalls $3.4-billion RIL-Future deal, win for Amazon
NCLT allows Reliance Retail's shareholders to hold meetings for Future deal
Tata Sons seeks shareholders' approval to raise Rs 40,000 crore in debt
ReNew Power SPAC: RMG Acquisition Corp shareholders' vote in August
Future Retail, 7-Eleven terminate franchise agreement after payment default
-
American retail giant Amazon has moved the Supreme Court, appealing against a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order that had allowed the Future Group’s listed companies to hold shareholders' and creditors' meetings to clear its proposed transaction with Reliance Retail Ventures.
In its application, Amazon has urged the Supreme Court to pass an order to set aside the September 28 order of the NCLT, Mumbai Bench, pending disposal of the case by the top court.
On September 28, the NCLT Mumbai Bench had allowed Future Group firms to hold extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) of their shareholders and creditors to seek approval for selling assets to Reliance Retail. Following the order, Future Group has scheduled its shareholders/creditors meetings from November 10 onwards.
On October 18, the NCLT had also allowed Reliance Retail Ventures to hold its creditors and shareholders meeting to acquire Future Group’s businesses.
Both Reliance and Future Group had announced in August last year that Reliance Retail Ventures would acquire the entire retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses from Future as a going concern for Rs 24,713 crore. But the transaction was delayed due to litigation by Amazon.
Amazon, which holds 50 per cent in a holding company of Future Retail, moved an arbitration court in Singapore, saying the deal would convert Future Retail into a shell company while the businesses would be hived off and sold to its arch rival Reliance Retail. The matter is currently pending in the Supreme Court and at the Singapore arbitration centre.
While both Amazon and Future were litigating, the financial metrics of Future Group have deteriorated. All Future Group companies have reported massive losses, a fall in sales, and a substantial rise in debt in FY21 as compared to the previous financial year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU