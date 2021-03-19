Amazon packages delayed in Pune as report says delivery staff go on strike

-
Amazon’s delivery staff in Pune went on strike on Tuesday to press for better pay and insurance from the American e-commerce company, said Entrackr, a website that tracks technology companies. Around 20 delivery hubs in the city were reportedly affected.
Amazon India said the some orders were delayed in parts of Pune. “Customers have been informed and we will attempt to deliver these packages at the earliest,” said a company spokesperson.
An unknown number of Amazon delivery partners in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have not delivered packages, according to Entrackr. A delivery person told the website the e-commerce firm is reducing the cut that delivery staff make.
Another delivery person said that on March 15, Amazon issued a new policy saying that they will earn Rs 10 on delivering small packages and Rs 15 for deliveries made through tempos, according to the report. Earlier, according to the person, the staff would make Rs 35 on deliveries.
Delivery people demand that their earnings be restored to earlier rates and Amazon give them health insurance. They have decided not to resume work until their demands are met.
One of the delivery people has said that before the lockdowns last year, the staff was able to make around Rs 22,000 per month but that has now gone down to Rs 12,000, according to the report.
Regarding the delivery staff going on strike in Pune, Amazon said its network of partners plays an integral role in enabling the firm to serve the customers. “We are deeply committed to empowering them,” said the company spokesperson. The company said it places enormous value in having regular conversations with its partners, listening to their feedback and addressing them effectively to improve the experience for their employees and the firm’s partner network.
The Entrackr report had mentioned that Amazon has been pressuring delivery staff to carry out know your customer or KYC for Amazon Pay users. Though it has not been made mandatory, delivery personnel have said that they have been told that they won’t be given the items, if they don’t conduct customer KYC’s. But Amazon spokesperson said that KYC is optional and associates make extra earning on each KYC.
Regarding the insurance cover issue, Amazon said all associates of AMZL (Amazon-owned stations) are covered by hospitalization and accident insurance from their date of joining. In the case of hospitalization insurance, coverage includes the employee, spouse and 2 children. Accident Insurance has a coverage amount of Rs 5 lakh and covers various forms of disability and death due to accidents. Delivery stations ensure that all associates have adequate awareness of polices and processes governing insurance benefits through posters and open houses.
“For associates of our delivery service partners, we offer group accident insurance and group medical insurance,” said the spokesperson. “We audit this regularly with our delivery service partners.”
The company said it covers all the participants of Amazon Flex under a Group Accident policy. The policy provides an accidental death coverage of up to Rs 500,000 and permanent disability coverage of up to Rs 500,000.
