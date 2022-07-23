Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Top deals on smartphones, electronic items

-
-
E-commerce major Amazon has announced the biggest sale of the year going live this weekend. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 happening on July 23 and 24 will offer one of the best deals and exciting offers across different range of products with new product launches in categories such as smartphones, TVs, gadgets, accessories and more.
The sale is set to go live from midnight July 23 and will continue till 11:59 pm on July 24. The sale is only available to Amazon Prime Members. However, people who do not have the Amazon Prime Membership can participate in the sale by getting a new membership or a 30-day free trial.
The company is also offering an instant discount of up to10 per cent on purchases made using SBI and ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions.
Customers will be offered benefits such as 40 per cent off on smartphones and accessories, exchange discounts, and additional no-cost EMI options
Best deals on smartphones
The Amzon Prime Day 2022 sale will offer discounts on a bunch on popular smartphones. The company has already revealed upcoming offers on mobile phones including Samsung Galaxy M series, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and on phones from other brands such as Xiaomi, iQoo, and Realme during the Prime sale event.
Offers on electronic items
Amazon Prime Day sale event also promises discount offers on a range of electronic items such as smartwatches, speakers, laptops, digital cameras, TWS earbuds among others. The e-commerce platform has already announced discounts worth up to Rs 40,000 on laptops and up to 75 per cent off on speakers and headphones. Various Amazon devices such as Fire TV stick models, Kindle e-book reader, Echo smart speakers, and Alexa devices are also currently available on discounted rates as a part of early deals under the Prime Day sale.
