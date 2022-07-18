Amazon Prime to premiere exclusive slate of HBO Max originals in India

-
ALSO READ
New Warner Bros Discovery firm to take on giants like Netflix, Disney
Warner Bros sees big Covid-19 outbreak as rising cases hit studios
WarnerMedia, Discovery get US nod to create new streaming giant
Will India's box office earnings cross pre-pandemic level this year?
Telcos' argument about private 5G networks 'absurd and illogical': BIF
-
Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a slate of 11 series and 10 feature film from HBO Max exclusively on its service.
The slate includes series across genres, from the Kaley Cuoco-starrer comedic thriller "The Flight Attendant", John Cena-led DC series "Peacemaker", "And Just Like That...", which is the new chapter of the popular franchise "Sex and the City", the new "Gossip Girl" to "Doom Patrol" and miniseries "The Staircase", featuring Oscar winner Colin Firth.
This is in addition to HBO Max original movies such as "An American Pickle", "Aquaman: King of Atlantis", "Let Them All Talk" and "Superintelligence" among others.
The titles will be available to Prime members at no extra cost, Amazon Prime Video said in a press release.
Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said the team is delighted to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer the latest and most popular HBO Max Originals in the country.
"These include multiple seasons of critically acclaimed superhero series, shows curated for young adults, crime dramas and mysteries along with reboots of cult classics, and more.
"We are certain that the viewers will appreciate the diverse mix of genres and stories that the exclusive HBO Max slate offers," Menghani said in a statement.
The slate also includes the college-set comedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls", created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, coming-of-age drama "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin", dystopian drama "DMZ" and science-fiction drama "Raised by Wolves".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU