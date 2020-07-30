Amazon Prime Day sale begins Aug 6, to offer over 1000 new products

India will start its Prime Day festival on August 6, offering customers discounts and small businesses a chance to sell their products for two days.

"Over 100 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and start-ups on in will be launching more than 1000 new products across 17 categories on Prime Day this year," said the e-commerce giant in a press release on Thursday.

A portable air purifier; a waffle maker; blue pottery and more than 270 handicrafts sourced from artisans across the country will be on offer during Prime Day, it said.





“This Prime Day will help small and medium businesses reach millions of Prime members around the country,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director Seller Experience, India.

The sale is expected to help sellers on the e-commerce marketplace make up for sales lost during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, which began on March 25 and went on for over two months.