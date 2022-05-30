Amazon Prime signs licensing deal with film producer Sajid Nadiadwala

-
-
Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Monday said it has signed a multi-film licensing deal with film producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
The latter owns production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), which has released films such as Housefull, Baaghi and Kick.
The current association is for NGE's upcoming movies including titles such as Bawaal, Sanki and Baaghi 4. The films, post their theatrical release, will be available on Amazon Prime Video.
Additionally, the films will also be available on ‘to-rent’ for all Amazon customers in the ‘Early Access Rental’ window.
