Amazon scores big win as Supreme Court stalls Future's $3.4 bn retail deal

-
ALSO READ
Future group revs up joint ventures as tussle with Amazon drags on
Amazon moves SC challenging Delhi HC order on Future-Reliance deal
Reliance Industries may renegotiate Future group valuation: Bankers
In relief for Amazon, Delhi HC puts Future-Reliance deal on hold
SC bars NCLT from finalising orders allowing $3.4 bn Future-Reliance deal
-
E-commerce giant Amazon secured a major relief from the Supreme Court of India on Friday after the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the firm against a Delhi High Court order staying attachment of properties of Future Group companies and Kishore Biyani in relation to the Rs 24,713-crore Future-Reliance deal.
The Bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and BR Gavai held that the order of an emergency arbitrator is enforceable in India, under Section 17(2) of the Arbitration Act.
"We have framed two questions and answered them as Emergency Arbitrator's award holds good and can be enforced under Section 17(2). Appeal is allowed," Justice Nariman said reading out the judgment, according to law platform Bar & Bench.
A Division Bench of the Delhi High Court had stayed an order passed by the single judge. They had directed the attachment of properties of Future Group companies and Kishore Biyani in relation to the Future-Reliance deal.
The single judge order of the high court had upheld the award of an emergency arbitrator, directed attachment of the properties and restrained Future Retail Limited from going ahead with the Rs 24,713 crore merger with Reliance Retail, according to Bar & Bench.
This order was subsequently stayed by a Division Bench, prompting the appeal by Amazon.
“We welcome the verdict of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India upholding the Emergency Arbitrator’s award. We hope that this will hasten a resolution of this dispute with Future Group," said an Amazon spokesperson on Friday.
Legal experts said that the Supreme Court has now finally ruled in favour of Amazon in its high profile and long-running dispute with Future Retail Limited over the FRL's (Future Retail) merger deal with Reliance group.
“SC in its decision upheld the enforceability of the Emergency Award under Indian law. The case has witnessed back and forth action across the Delhi High Court, NCLT and the Supreme Court,” said Salman Waris, managing partner at technology law firm TechLegis Advocates and Solicitors.
There were primarily two questions framed by the court and answered, namely Emergency arbitrators order holds good under section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act and such award under section 17(2) cannot be appealed.
“This decision sends a very positive signal to international players and foreign companies reaffirming that their rights would be protected in India under Indian law and as such would have a long term impact on future investment deals and investors,” said Waris.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU