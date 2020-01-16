Amazon 'SMBhav': Bezos charms sellers as Murthy cuts speech to 5 min

After weeks of riot control duty in one of the coldest winters, Shalander Kumar was at peace on Wednesday morning. The Delhi Police constable patiently guided a large gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JNS), but not for a concert or a sporting event. “The richest man in the world is coming today,” Kumar said, explaining the extraordinarily long queues.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, at $117-billion net worth, didn’t disappoint the crowd. “The goal is to ensure more people can participate in the prosperity of India. This jacket that I’m wearing was given ...