Amazon Summer Sale from May 4; heavy discounts on mobiles, fashion

Amazon India will host its Summer Sale between May 4 and May 7 when it is going to offer a wide range of bestselling products at attractive prices.

If you are a Prime member, you can already start scouting for your product as you get early access to avail the deals.

Before the sale, however, the e-commerce player have already unveiled deals, which include discounted prices, exchange offers, bank offers and no cost EMIs.

Here are deals to look out for during upcoming sale:

Mobiles & accessories

With brands like One Plus, Nokia, Samsung, and much more, Amazon offers up to 40 per cent, no cost EMI and exchange offers while guaranteeing best quality at the best price. While Redmi 7 is offered at Rs 7,999, OnePlus 6T is sold at Rs 32,999, chopping Rs 9,000 from its original price.

Under the accessories section, cases and screen protectors for top devicses is starting at Rs 99, and bluetooth headsets are having a discount of up to 75 per cent.

Electronics

You can finally buy that laptop you were keepin an eye on as Amazon Summer Sale offers budget-friendly deals on top brands.

The heavy deals include ASUS Celeron Win10 at Rs 16,990, Dell i3 8th gen Ubuntu at RS 27,990 and Dell i3 Win 10 + MS Office at Rs 28,990.

For gamers, the accessories are starting at Rs 399, while the budding photographers can get their first DSLR camera as the deal offers discount up to 50 per cent and EMI starting Rs 1,081.

Fashion

Choose from a wide variety of fashion products for men, women and children as Amazon offers discount up to 80 per cent on brands.

Whiles T-shirt and sarees are starting at Rs 299, shoes and watches are offered at Rs 499 and Rs 399, respectively.

Amazon makes it easier for shoppers with various payment option, though not all products. No Cost EMI for credit cards on orders above Rs 3,000 and No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards for orders above Rs 4,500.

Amazon has partnered with SBI and RuPay as shoppers can get an instant discount of 10 per cent. If you already have the Amazon app, you can participate in "Amazon App Jackpot".