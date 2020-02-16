Amazon, trade bodies' courtroom battle may impact e-commerce policy

The courtroom battle between e-commerce giant Amazon and trade bodies, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), is expected to have a bearing on the upcoming e-commerce policy, according to people familiar with the matter.

The case may drag for a few years, experts say, as CAIT and DVM have said they will appeal against the interim relief granted to Amazon on Friday. The Karnataka High Court stayed the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) investigation into the alleged anti-competitive practices on the part of the e-commerce ...