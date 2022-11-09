Amazon, TVS Motor announce arrangement to scale up EV deployment

India and Company on Wednesday announced an arrangement that will deploy the vehicle maker's electric two- and three-wheelers for the e-commerce firm’s last-mile deliveries.

The two will examine using (EV) for the network and logistical requirements of various business groups. In order to test solutions, the two will pilot TVS Motor’s EV solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

“The collaboration marks another decisive step for to achieve our goal of becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, as part of our commitment to The Climate Pledge. Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably,” said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

“Our collaboration with strengthens our delivery network by adding electric two and three-wheelers to our existing fleet. This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025,” added Singh.

In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025. This is part of its overall progress towards The Climate Pledge – a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon’s global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030. The partnership with Company is an important step in Amazon India’s progress in the e-mobility industry and towards achieving its net-zero carbon goals.

Early this year, TVS and food delivery company Swiggy entered into a strategic partnership.

“We have always been at the forefront of driving electrification in the industry with our continued focus in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment. We are happy to collaborate with Amazon India, which marks a big milestone in our journey, and contribute to our joint goals of electrifying their mobility services,” said Manu Saxena, senior vice president, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

The partnership with Amazon is also in line with TVS Motor’s aim to have across segments like delivery, commuter and premium. The company will introduce a full portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers over a period of eight quarters in the domestic and international markets. It will further be instrumental in expanding and strengthening the company’s focus on presence across all major cities, charging solutions and alternate ownership models in India.

Local logistics players, delivery associates, fleet operators, and EV stakeholders will be able to benefit from this extensive collaboration as it offers a potential increase in the share of EVs in Amazon's last-mile delivery, and provides them with an opportunity to participate in TVS Motor's product and service offerings in the commercial mobility segment.