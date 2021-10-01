Ambuja Cement starts commercial production at Rs 2,350 cr Marwar plant

Ambuja Cements Limited on Friday said it has started commercial production of clinker and cement at its Marwar Greenfield Plant (Marwar Cement Works) in Nagaur district of

The trial runs at the new plant were on since August.

Built over an investment of Rs 2,350 crore, this greenfield integrated plant increases Ambuja’s clinker capacity by three million tonne and improves cement sales by 5 million tonne, thereby contributing to the company’s long term strategy of capacity expansion, said the company in its release.

The plant has deployed all modern equipment and technology to produce cement in a more environment friendly manner. It has a Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) that converts waste heat derived during the production process into energy.

Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri.