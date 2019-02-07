America the country with the most unicorns, India a distant fourth

The startup valuation across the globe is hitting the sky with some 112 new joining the unicorn club ( with valuation of $1 billion and above) in 2018 alone, a rise of 58 per cent over the previous year, taking the number of such to 310. The collective worth of these companies that raised a total of $257 billion in funding, stood at $1052 billion as of January 23, 2019, according a market intelligence platform CB Insights. While the US continued to lead being home to 49 per cent of these unicorns (an improvement of 2 percentage points over an August 2018 report), China's share feel from 30 per cent to 26 per cent. India ranked at fourth place with a share of 4 per cent (13 unicorns to be precise) while the UK with 17 unicorns or 6 per cent share was in third position.



