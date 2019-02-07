JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to Rs 5,004 crore, loses 35 million customers
Business Standard

America the country with the most unicorns, India a distant fourth

25% approx. of companies included in the global unicorn club are valued at exactly $1 billion

Business Standard 

unicorn, money

The startup valuation across the globe is hitting the sky with some 112 new companies joining the unicorn club (companies with valuation of $1 billion and above) in 2018 alone, a rise of 58 per cent over the previous year, taking the number of such companies to 310. The collective worth of these companies that raised a total of $257 billion in funding, stood at $1052 billion as of January 23, 2019, according a market intelligence platform CB Insights. While the US continued to lead being home to 49 per cent of these unicorns (an improvement of 2 percentage points over an August 2018 report), China's share feel from 30 per cent to 26 per cent. India ranked at fourth place with a share of 4 per cent (13 unicorns to be precise) while the UK with 17 unicorns or 6 per cent share was in third position.

chart


chart

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 02:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements