Amid controversy, IIM Calcutta Board accepts director Seth's resignation

The Board of Governors of on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Director Anju Seth.

"The resignation was accepted with immediate effect," the statement from the Board said. Seth's position as Director-In-Charge has been replaced by Professor Subir Bhattacharya.

"It was regretted that at the time of leaving Professor Anju Seth has made baseless and self-serving assertions against the Institute and the Board. will continue to be run in the best traditions of good governance and transparency," the statement further read.

The Board said that it looks forward to working closely with the Ministry of Education, faculty members, the staff, students, the alumni community, and other stakeholders of to take the institute to greater heights.

There had been tension between the Board and Seth for some time now, following the latter's resignation recently. A conflict between the faculty and Seth, however, dates back to 2019.