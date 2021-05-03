Amid Covid, Swiggy announces 4-day work week for employees for month of May

Foodtech giant has decided to move to a 4-day work week for the month of May 2021. The Bengaluru-based firm said in these unprecedented times, understanding that the success of any company is intrinsically linked to the well being (both physical and mental) of its employees

“As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a 4 day work week to all of you,” said Girish Menon, head of human resources at Swiggy, in an internal mail to employees dated May 1, 2021. “Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilize the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends.

has also put together a Covid task force and told employees it can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. “Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you’re welcome,” said Menon in the letter.

Additionally, has set up a pandemic support mechanism, and an emergency support team to assist employees during this crisis. This includes the Swiggy Shield app and Employee Support Hotline - a Covid-19 Support infrastructure. It helps employees access hospital beds, ICUs (intensive care units), plasma and oxygen cylinders and ambulance support. It also provides other emergency services through Swiggy’s network of partners, volunteers and healthcare providers.

The policy applies to about 5,000 full-time Swiggy employees spread across the country.

Swiggy is also providing wellness app-based access to consultation, testing support at home and at labs. It is providing online doctor consultation and medical support for employees who are recovering under home quarantine. The facilities include home isolation and quarantine care coverage and reimbursements for all employees. It would also provide hospitalization cover for employees and family.

There is vaccination coverage for employees and family members, and vaccination time off. Employees or their family members, who require quarantine spaces will be given access to temporary facilities with necessary nursing support.

Non-Covid positive employees living with friends on family members who have tested positive will have access to self-quarantine facilities. Swiggy is also providing salary advances, leave encashments and access to loans. There is an early release of salary for the month of May for Grade 1 to 6 employees. These employees will also receive a nutrition support cover if they and/or their family members test positive. After announcing vaccination cover for its delivery partners in March, Swiggy will also roll out similar Covid relief initiatives for them.

Last month, Swiggy raised $800 million from investors led by Falcon Edge, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac and Goldman Sachs. The investment took the company's valuation to $5 billion from $3.6 billion, according to the sources.

In March, Swiggy said it is committed to vaccinating its delivery partners by covering 100 per cent of the vaccination cost for its entire fleet of active delivery partners against Covid-19. Present in around 500 cities, Swiggy has the country’s largest active delivery fleet with over 2,00,000 partners. The firm would also cover the loss of pay when the partners take the time off to get vaccinated against