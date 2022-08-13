Amit Burman resigns as Dabur chairman, Mohit Burman takes charge

-
Burman will continue as the non-executive director of the company. Mohit Burman has been appointed as the non-executive chairman of the board of the company from August 11 for a period of five years.
Saket Burman has been appointed as the non-executive vice-chairman of the board of directors for a period of five years with effect from August 11. Last year, Amit Burman had undergone a successful surgery to treat a case of aneurysm, the company had said in a stock exchange filing.
First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 01:10 IST