JUST IN
NCLT approves the demerger of Piramal Enterprises' pharma business
Get ready for 5G smartphones in Rs 10k range: Qualcomm India's Vagadia
Zee Entertainment consolidated net profit down 49% to Rs 106 crore in Q1
RBI's digital-lending rules: Paytm's BNPL biz may need operational tweaks
NCLT okays demerger plan of Piramal Enterprises into pharma, corporate biz
Paytm loan distribution touches annual run rate of around Rs 25,000 cr
Q1 results: LIC registers multifold jump in profit at Rs 683 crore
75th Independence Day: Retailers look to end season sales on a high
Two more proxy firms for Vijay Shekhar Sharma's ouster as Paytm CEO
Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp's net profit rises 71% on higher sales
You are here: Home » Companies » News
NCLT approves the demerger of Piramal Enterprises' pharma business
SpiceJet launches taxi service for its passengers at 28 airports
Business Standard

Amit Burman resigns as Dabur chairman, Mohit Burman takes charge

Mohit Burman has been appointed as the non-executive chairman of the board of the company from August 11 for a period of five years

Topics
Dabur India | Dabur | Amit Burman

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Mohit Burman
Mohit Burman (Photo: Dabur.com)

Dabur India’s board has accepted the resignation of Amit Burman from the post of the Chairman of the company with effect from the close of working hours of August 10, the company said in its exchange filing.

Burman will continue as the non-executive director of the company. Mohit Burman has been appointed as the non-executive chairman of the board of the company from August 11 for a period of five years.

Saket Burman has been appointed as the non-executive vice-chairman of the board of directors for a period of five years with effect from August 11. Last year, Amit Burman had undergone a successful surgery to treat a case of aneurysm, the company had said in a stock exchange filing.

.
Read our full coverage on Dabur India

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 01:10 IST

`
.