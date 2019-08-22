An agency's history can be a powerful differentiator: DDB Worldwide CEO

For 48-year-old Wendy Clark, president and chief executive officer, DDB Worldwide, the corporate ladder had several missing rungs — for one she was a woman in a man's world, and two, she started out in the trenches. She began life as a receptionist three decades ago, rather than an account planner as is the norm in a typical advertising career trajectory.

Clark broke the glass ceiling and many other walls to become the first woman CEO at DDB in February 2018, a storied name on Madison Avenue, New York. She is among the few women CEOs heading global ad networks today, the other ...