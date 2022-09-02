Analysts remain bearish on liquor companies despite Q1 volume gains

Higher sales were driven by strong volumes. Growth on this front was led by United Breweries, which reported a 121 per cent uptick over the year-ago quarter, followed by United Spirits (up 25 per cent) and Radico Khaitan’s 14 per cent.

The June quarter performance of alcoholic beverage makers was a mixed bag, with revenues above expectations while margin performance was sub-par. On a low base, the combined revenue growth of United Breweries, and United Spirits--three of the largest listed players in this sector--was 61 per cent.

